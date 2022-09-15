Hit and miss showers through the weekend

Tropical moisture will hang over south Texas through the weekend, keeping widely scattered showers and t-storms in the forecast each day but plenty of dry time to get outdoors.

The rain will be "hit and miss" and not a washout each day. The best chance will be along the coast in the first half of the day with fewer showers inland during the afternoons, ending by evening. Thundershowers with locally heavy rainfall will be possible but not widespread.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s Thursday with light northeast winds in the morning, shifting to the east in the afternoon up to 15 mph.

Temperatures from Friday through the weekend will come in near 90 for highs and in the upper 70s for lows under partly sunny skies.

High pressure aloft will shift back to the west and park over Texas by the middle of next week, keeping it hot and dry for the official start of fall which is Thursday the 22nd.

We are watching Tropical Storm Fiona in the Atlantic which is forecast to move over the Windward Islands Friday then south of Puerto Rico by early Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is expected to strengthen slightly as it tracks over the north coast of the Dominican Republic Monday then turning to the north-northwest. At this time, it is forecast to move over the Atlantic early next week and possibly miss the U.S.