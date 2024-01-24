Watch Now
Heavy rain, flooding impact northeast Coastal Bend today; showers tonight then fair and cooler

Water Street in Rockport with thunderstorms in the background. Photo by: Facebook Weather Watcher Tom Settles
Facebook Weather Watcher Tom Settles
Torrential rainfall caused flash flooding in Aransas and eastern Refugio Counties Wednesday.
Water Street in Rockport with thunderstorms in the background. Photo by: Facebook Weather Watcher Tom Settles
Posted at 5:32 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 18:32:18-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A vigorous upper-air disturbance pushed a cold front into humid Gulf moisture to generate widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Expect showers overnight tonight, but clearing and cooler the rest of the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Rivers and streams are high in the northern Coastal Bend, and low lying areas may remain flooded.
  • Rainfall tonight will be generally light.
  • Dense fog overnight will overspread the region causing very low visibility.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Cloudy, breezy and cooler with periods of light rain and fog
Temperature:
Upper 50s
Winds:
North 10 to 21 mph

Thursday:
Clearing in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon
Temperature:
Lower 70s
Winds:
North 6 to 9 mph

Friday:
Morning fog; otherwise partly cloudy and mild
Temperature:
Upper 60s
Winds:
East 4 to 8 mph

Be careful tonight while driving due to dense fog and passing showers causing very low visibility. Watch for water in low-lying areas.

