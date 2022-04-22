Gusty winds and plenty of humidity

We'll continue to have windy, warm and humid days this weekend as high pressure aloft dominates our weather. A change will come Monday as a weak cold front moves into south Texas bringing a low rain chance and cooling temperatures slightly for the start of next week.

Those heading to the beach Saturday may encounter water higher on the beaches, especially during high tide which occurs at 12:38 AM a Bob Hall Pier. The Coastal Flood Advisory has been extended until 7 PM Saturday.

Also, rough surf at 4-6 feet is expected Saturday and southeast winds of 20-25 mph with a high rip current risk. It's best to stay out of the water or stay shallow.

Temperatures will stay above average through the weekend with morning low clouds and windy, mostly sunny afternoons. Inland areas will see highs reaching into the lower 90s with Corpus Christi into the upper 80s and near 80 at the beaches.

It will be windy each day with southeast winds at 18-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph at times through the weekend.

A weak cold front will move in Monday night. The better chance of rain with this front will be in our northern and western counties but a few showers or isolated storms are possible in the Coastal Bend late Monday with a chance of showers extending into Tuesday. Forecast models are projecting a half inch or less with highest amounts inland.

Temperatures will drop to seasonal levels early next week with highs in the lower 80s in Corpus Christi to mid 70s coast.