Great weather again Thursday then windy Friday

Our beautiful weather continues for Thursday but as winds shift and increase, overnight fog will return as we end the work week. The next cold front arrives Sunday morning with a chance of showers and slightly cooler air.

It will be cool Wednesday night with lows in the mid to upper 40s inland to lower 50s at the coast with clear skies and light winds.

Thursday looks nice with light winds in the morning, shifting to the southeast up to 12 mph in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach near 80 inland and lower 70s at the coast under sunny skies.

Patchy fog is expected Thursday night with lows in the low to mid 50s inland and lower 60s at the coast.

Expect a mostly sunny, windy and warm day Friday with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s inland and upper 60s to lower 70s at the coast.

Breezy southeast winds will keep temperatures warm into Saturday with highs near 80 and winds at 12-22 mph and gusty under partly cloudy skies.

There is a chance of showers Saturday night ahead of our next cold front which will move through Sunday morning. Scattered showers are expected Sunday, with up to a half inch of rain possible closer to the coast and lighter amounts inland.

Temperatures will cool into the upper 60s to lower 70s for daytime highs Sunday and Monday with drier air moving in Monday.