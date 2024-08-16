FRI-YAY FORECAST: Still hot and getting hotter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! If you thought this week was hot— get ready to turn up the heat. Temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend and most of next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat Advisories will be in effect starting at 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. Expect heat alerts to return each of the next afternoons. High pressure 'upstairs' in the upper levels of the atmosphere will park right over Texas, keep us hot! As this high pressure 'heat dome' settles in, we won't have much for winds, make the sweltering heat a bit more stifling.

If you're heading to the beach, don't forget the sunscreen! Our UV index will be Very High to Extreme, so remember to use SPF 30 or higher. You can check the beach conditions any time by clicking here. Conditions will remain mostly sunny and dry, though some long-range guidance suggests we could see showers at the end of next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot, a few clouds, and an afternoon breeze

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: S/SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Muggy and tranquil, partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot!

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a safe and fun weekend!