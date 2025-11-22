FORECAST: The weekend is here, but where's the rain?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Showers expected early Saturday AM

Isolated showers return Sunday

Chilly temps for Thanksgiving!

Where's the rain?

The stationary front will wobble a bit closer to the Coastal Bend early Saturday morning, and this will help bring actual, real-life rain to the area (finally)! Mostly cloudy skies will bring isolated showers to some neighborhoods, but not everyone will see the rain. Should this frontal boundary wobble in the right direction, more neighborhoods will see rainfall. The wettest time all weekend looks to be Saturday night into Sunday morning, when the front will be parked over our area. Accumulations will range from 0.10" - 0.25", with a few neighborhoods missing out completely and other cashing in on a half inch.

Cooler weather ahead

Hot temperatures continue, despite the expectation of rainfall. 'Feels like' temps will crest in the low to mid 90s. Another cold front is expected to reach the Coastal Bend on Tuesday. It will drop temps to about average for this time of year (mornings in the 50s, afternoons in the 70s). This will stretch our rain chances right up to Turkey Day, with chilly temps on Thanksgiving!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday night: A few clouds, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Scattered AM showers, mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Late night scattered showers

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a safe and pleasant weekend!