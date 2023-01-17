Fog Monday night and warm through Wednesday

We're in the second half of January and starting the week with above average temperatures. Our next cold front moves through Wednesday and will bring temperatures closer to normal.

For Monday night, clear skies, light winds and gulf moisture will result in fog developing which will be dense in areas by Tuesday morning. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s inland to lower 60s at the coast.

After morning clouds and fog, skies will become partly cloudy and we'll warm to near 80 inland Tuesday and low to mid 50s at the coast with southeast winds at 8-15 mph.

Coastal fog will develop Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s Wednesday with winds shifting from the southeast in the morning to the north in the afternoon.

It will be cooler Wednesday night with lows in the mid 40 inland to lower 50s at the coast.

Thursday looks nice with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 70s and northerly winds, shifting to the east up to 15 mph.

An area of low pressure moving across south Texas Friday night into early Saturday will increase our cloud cover Friday and bring a few showers to the Coastal Bend Friday night which will become scattered Saturday, mainly early in the day. Not much rainfall is expected though, with under a tenth inch in most areas.

Days will stay mild from Friday through the weekend, reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s.