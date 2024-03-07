Watch Now
Few showers today and Friday, elevated fire danger for your Saturday

Wildfire.jpg
Patrick Johnstone/KRIS 6 News
Low humidity, strong wind and dry brush will enhance fire danger Saturday.
Posted at 3:22 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 18:36:57-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Abundant Gulf moisture keeps clouds and humidity in place tonight, with stray showers ahead of a cold front Friday and elevated fire danger for your Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Stray to isolated showers Friday will generate little measurable precipitation
  • Cold front late Friday ushers cooler and much drier air on strong north winds
  • Low humidity, strong winds and dry fuels will elevate fire danger Saturday
  • Next meaningful rain chance next Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Cloudy and breezy with coastal fog
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 23 mph

Friday:
Mostly cloudy with stray showers in ther morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
South wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming northerly in the afternoon

Saturday:
Mostly sunny and mild but quite windy
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
North 18 to 34 mph

Expect a few stray showers ahead of a trough Friday morning, with a cold front Friday night cooling and drying the region.

