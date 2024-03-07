Few showers today and Friday, elevated fire danger for your Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Abundant Gulf moisture keeps clouds and humidity in place tonight, with stray showers ahead of a cold front Friday and elevated fire danger for your Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Stray to isolated showers Friday will generate little measurable precipitation

Cold front late Friday ushers cooler and much drier air on strong north winds

Low humidity, strong winds and dry fuels will elevate fire danger Saturday

Next meaningful rain chance next Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy and breezy with coastal fog

Temperature:

Low in the lower 70s

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 23 mph

Friday:

Mostly cloudy with stray showers in ther morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

South wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming northerly in the afternoon

Saturday:

Mostly sunny and mild but quite windy

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

North 18 to 34 mph

Expect a few stray showers ahead of a trough Friday morning, with a cold front Friday night cooling and drying the region.