Feeling the summer heat this week

It's the last week of July and no surprise that we'll have a lot of heat and humidity. A few showers will be possible from Tuesday night through Wednesday but little to no rainfall is expected.

An upper level disturbance will spin into south Texas Tuesday through Wednesday, then push off to the west Thursday. Moisture will increase which will lead to a stray shower with the best chance along the coast late Tuesday night through Wednesday. High pressure aloft will build back to the south, engulfing the state of Texas and keeping us dry late this week and through the weekend.

Although we'll have our usual sea breeze at the coast each day, winds will stay fairly light this week, coming in from the south-southeast up to 15 mph.

Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s at night inland and upper 70s to 80 at the coast. Daytime highs will reach the upper 80s at the beaches, mid 90s in Corpus Christi to the upper 90s inland. Afternoon heat indices will reach 105 to 110.

A thin layer of Saharan dust will be in our sky through Tuesday then it will clear out. The next plume of the dust is forecast to move in again for the upcoming weekend, making it the fourth consecutive weekend with hazy skies.