Feeling the heat Thursday before a cold front arrives

The heat continues for Thursday with a very warm, windy afternoon before a cold front arrives early in the evening. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s to 100 degrees in Brush Country and climb into the lower 90s in Corpus Christi to low 80s at the coast with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

A cold front will move through during the evening hours. Most of the Coastal Bend will not see rain with it except our northern counties where isolated t-storms will be possible as it moves through.

Winds will shift to the west-northwest behind the front with strong wind gusts up to 50 mph possible, mainly between 8 PM to 11 PM as the front moves across the area. Winds will stay gusty through Friday morning then gradually decrease.

There is a Red Flag Warning from 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM Friday due to very low humidity and the gusty westerly winds.

Dry air behind the front will clear out our skies and provide us with abundant sunshine from Friday through the weekend. We'll have cooler nights, in the 50s to lower 60s while days will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s with lighter winds for the weekend which will shift to the east- southeast Saturday.