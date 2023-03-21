Feeling like spring as temperatures warm this week

It will feel like spring the next several days as temperatures warm into the 80s with windy afternoons.

Low clouds will stick around Tuesday night with low temperatures only falling into the upper 60s with southeast winds at 10-18 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be windy, partly sunny, warm and humid with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s Wednesday to the mid 80s Thursday inland and the coast in the upper 70s.

Strong winds are expected Thursday, from the south-southeast at 18-28 mph with gusts as high as 42 mph.

There is a slight shower chance with a cold front which will move through late Friday morning, shifting our winds to the northwest up to 18 mph in the afternoon which will dry out the air and allow temperatures to climb as skies clear. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s due to the afternoon sunshine and drier air.

Winds will be lighter for the start of the weekend shifting from the north Saturday morning to the southeast in the afternoon under 15 mph, which looks great for getting outdoors. High temperatures will reach into the low to mid 80s this weekend inland to mid 70s coast with partly sunny skies.