Fair, windy and warm through Thursday; fair and dry Friday through the weekend

Expect early morning fog Wednesday; otherwise, fair skies with near or above normal temperatures and no precipitation for the Coastal Bend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Morning fog Wednesday will be patchy and less dense that this morning
- Mostly sunny but quite windy midweek, with gusts well in excess of 30 mph
- Cold front late Thursday will bring no rain and drop temperatures only a few degrees
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy and breezy, with winds dying and fog developing around daybreak
Temperature:
Low near 60
Winds:
South 12 to 23 mph, becoming light south toward daybreak
Wednesday :
Morning fog, then mostly sunny windy and warm
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 33 mph
Thursday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and quite warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South wind 10 to 18 mph
Spring-like temperatures will accompany fair skies with no rain expected over the coming week.