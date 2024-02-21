Fair, windy and warm through Thursday; fair and dry Friday through the weekend

Expect early morning fog Wednesday; otherwise, fair skies with near or above normal temperatures and no precipitation for the Coastal Bend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Morning fog Wednesday will be patchy and less dense that this morning

Mostly sunny but quite windy midweek, with gusts well in excess of 30 mph

Cold front late Thursday will bring no rain and drop temperatures only a few degrees

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and breezy, with winds dying and fog developing around daybreak

Temperature:

Low near 60

Winds:

South 12 to 23 mph, becoming light south toward daybreak

Wednesday :

Morning fog, then mostly sunny windy and warm

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 33 mph

Thursday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and quite warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South wind 10 to 18 mph

Spring-like temperatures will accompany fair skies with no rain expected over the coming week.