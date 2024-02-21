Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Fair, windy and warm through Thursday; fair and dry Friday through the weekend

With upper-level high pressure lingering over the southern U.S. this coming week, temperatures will remain near or above normal with no precipitation for the Coastal Bend.
Gorgeous fall weather expected this week
KRIS file photo.
Sunny, breezy and very dry this afternoon; coastal fog returns with increasing humidity overnight.
Gorgeous fall weather expected this week
Posted at 10:03 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 11:03:43-05

Expect early morning fog Wednesday; otherwise, fair skies with near or above normal temperatures and no precipitation for the Coastal Bend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Morning fog Wednesday will be patchy and less dense that this morning
  • Mostly sunny but quite windy midweek, with gusts well in excess of 30 mph
  • Cold front late Thursday will bring no rain and drop temperatures only a few degrees

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy and breezy, with winds dying and fog developing around daybreak
Temperature:
Low near 60
Winds:
South 12 to 23 mph, becoming light south toward daybreak

Wednesday :
Morning fog, then mostly sunny windy and warm
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 33 mph

Thursday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and quite warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South wind 10 to 18 mph

Spring-like temperatures will accompany fair skies with no rain expected over the coming week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019