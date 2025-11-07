Expect inland fog Friday morning and afternoon highs in the 90s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Inland fog expected Friday morning
- Big cool-down this weekend
- No meaningful rainfall expected
Morning fog & hot temps
Another relatively cool morning is expected on Friday. With calm winds inland, dense fog could be a headache for the morning commute, give yourself a few extra minutes if your travels take you along Highways 59, 281, and 77! Breezy conditions will keep better visibility along the coast. While we'll be waking up to the 60s, you won't need a sweater by the afternoon. Expect highs in the 90s Friday afternoon!
The big cool down
Our next cold front is still expected to arrive very early on Sunday morning. This front will make for a breezy weekend, especially on Sunday. Very windy conditions behind the front could cause coastal flooding and increased fire danger. Please be careful!
Temps take a big dip, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s on Monday. By Tuesday morning, some inland neighborhoods will be waking up in the upper 30s! A freeze is unlikely right now, but it will be colder than the last big cool-down!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Thursday night: Clear skies, inland fog
Temperature: Low 61ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Friday: AM fog, sunny & hot
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Friday night: Clear skies, breezy
Temperature: Low 61ºF
Winds: S 510-20 mph
Have a good evening!