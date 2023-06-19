Even hotter today!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Happy Juneteenth! Please be careful and continue to practice those heat safety tips while celebrating today. High temperatures will be even hotter this afternoon. Expect highs to reach the upper 90s to low 100s across most of the area. These temps will be even hotter toward the Brush Country as our high-pressure 'heat dome' nudges to the west. All of the Coastal Bend can expect to feel at least as hot as 110ºF for a prolonged period of two hours or longer. For this reason, heat alerts will go into effect at noon and last until 8 p.m.

Relief will be gradual and minimal this week. By the end of the week, afternoon high temps drop to the upper 90s. Hang in there!

Have a great week!