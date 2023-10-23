Watch Now
Ending the weekend with rain on the way

Showers possible during the overnight hours
Julia WX 10-22-23
Posted at 9:01 PM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 22:01:50-04

CORPUS CHRISTI — Good evening!

Thanks to extra cloud cover temperatures across the region we were one to two degrees cooler than yesterday. Nevertheless, we still had a near record high of 91 degrees clocked in CCIA.

Tonight, our low will be 74 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Some coastal showers could push their way inland during the overnight hours and early Monday morning.

Starting off the week, remnants of Tropical Storm Norma will mostly track through Northern and Central Texas but a couple stray showers are possible. As we head into the mid week more moisture will build in South Texas due to Low pressure so this could make Wednesday and Thursday our wettest days of the week.

Keep the umbrella handy for the week ahead!

Have a goodnight!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
