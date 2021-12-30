Ending 2021 warm - strong cold front arrives this weekend

Not only are we likely to break more record highs through Saturday, but December 2021 looks like it will be in the top three warmest since records began in 1887. We have only had 4 days this month with below average high temperatures.

The string of warm days will come to an end quickly as an Arctic cold front moves through New Year's night. Howling northerly winds will usher in much colder air by Sunday morning with temperatures falling more than 40 degrees from Saturday afternoon through mid- morning Sunday.

For now we will continue to have mild nights and with light winds Wednesday night, foggy skies are expected through early Thursday with morning lows in the upper 60s.

Winds will stay fairly light Thursday and as low clouds and fog break up, temperatures will rise with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland and upper 70s coast. Winds will increase Friday as temperatures stay warm.

The first day of 2022 looks very warm with temperatures in the upper 80s inland and lower 80s coast. A record high is likely in Corpus Christi as we reach close to 90 Saturday afternoon.

Colder air moves in Saturday night as winds shift to the north and increase to 25-35 mph. Strong wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s by Sunday morning.

Expect a chilly, windy and mostly sunny day Sunday with temperatures only reaching into the mid 50s and northerly winds at 20-25 mph early then decreasing through the day.

Monday morning will start off cold with lows touching freezing in our northwestern inland areas and in the mid to upper 30s in Corpus Christi and mid 40s coast. After a cool day Monday, temperatures will start warming again next week.