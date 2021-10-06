Dry weather pattern continues into the weekend

Our dry weather pattern will continue into the weekend as high pressure aloft builds over south Texas, keeping our days hot. The onshore flow will increase late this week and we'll be back to the humid, breezy days this weekend.

Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s inland and low 70s at the coast with clear skies and light winds through Friday. Nights will warm this weekend as humidity climbs, with lows in the upper 70s inland to mid 70s at the coast.

Days will continue to be very warm, reaching the upper 80s at the coast to the lower 90s inland with southeast winds at 6-12 mph through Friday.

For the weekend, we'll still have mostly sunny skies although the humidity will be higher as southeast winds increase to 15 mph Saturday and to 20 mph Sunday. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s inland to upper 80s at the coast this weekend and afternoon heat indices will reach 98-104.

Atmospheric moisture increases Sunday into Monday which could lead to a stray coastal shower Monday. Around the middle of next week, deep tropical moisture is forecast to return from the south, giving us a better chance of rain by Thursday and cooling temperatures back into the upper 80s.