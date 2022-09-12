Dry and hot now, tropical showers return late-week

After drying out and heating up the past few days, it looks like atmospheric moisture will increase later in the week as the upper level winds shift.

We'll still be hot and dry Tuesday but a isolated showers will be possible Wednesday. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will reach into the low to mid 90s inland to upper 80s at the coast. Winds will start off light in the morning then increase to 15 mph out of the southeast.

Tropical moisture will increase Thursday through Saturday which will bring our rain chance up as scattered showers and t-storms develop. At this time, the best chance of rain looks to be Friday.

Temperatures will come down into the upper 80s to 90 for the later part of the week and start of the weekend due to more cloud cover and scattered rain.

The drier day of the weekend will be Sunday as tropical moisture shift south and showers will become more isolated.

The tropics continue to be quiet with a couple tropical waves out in the Atlantic with a low chance of development in the next 5 days.