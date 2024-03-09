Dry air sweeps into Coastal Bend, enhanced fire danger through Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After record highs today, expect near to below normal temperatures this weekend. No additional rainfall is expected through the middle of next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Very windy and cooler tonight and Saturday with temperatures about 20 degrees lower

Dry air, strong winds and parched fuels mean enhanced fire danger through Saturday

Temperatures recover midweek ahead of rain chances Thursday and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy, windy and cooler

Temperature:

Low in the middle 50s

Winds:

North 18 to 32 mph

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, very windy and mild

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

North 20 to 38 mph

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy and mild

Temperature:

Near 70

Winds:

Northeast wind 6 to 12 mph

Expected very windy and dry conditions tonight and Saturday, so don't light any fires. High pressure builds in Sunday to ease the windiness.