Damp & warm until Christmas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A powerful west coast disturbance will move east and pass to our north producing only stray to isolated showers Friday through Sunday morning. Once the system passes our lows will be much cooler.

Tonight we will have a stray shower, cloudy and mild with a low of 64.

Friday expect lots of clouds light winds and continued mild with only a few stray showers and a high of 77.

Tonight, will be damp and very mild with some patchy drizzle and a low of 63.

Saturday expect isolated showers very mild again and a high of 78 under mostly cloudy skies.

Christmas Eve high temperatures will be in the 70's with showers ending in the morning and Christmas Day will be rather sunny but cooler with a high of only 68.

Temperatures will drop into the 40's Christmas night.