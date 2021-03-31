Cooler, windy weather to end the week

A cold front went through and northerly winds are ushering in cooler, drier air which will be around the next couple days. We'll slowly warm up this weekend and into early next week. Only an isolated shower is possible Sunday as the dry weather and breezy to windy days continue.

Thursday will be cooler, starting off near 50 and staying in the 60s with decreasing clouds and cool northeast wind at 15-25 mph.

We'll stay mild Friday, reaching the upper 60s to near 70 with partly cloudy skies. Winds will shift to the east-southeast and increase as we head into Saturday.

The warming continues for Easter Weekend with a breezy day Saturday and high temperatures in the low 70s, climbing into the mid to upper 70s for Easter Sunday. We'll have a lot of clouds around this weekend with a stray shower chance.

Next week will start off with warmer weather with afternoon highs reaching into the 80s and windy.