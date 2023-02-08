Our warmer weather will be put on hold for a few days as cooler air moves in. Two cold fronts will move through this week, one Wednesday morning and another Thursday night.

Showers will develop ahead of the cold front Tuesday night and will be widely scattered in our northwestern counties but more isolated at the coast through early Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts are projected to stay under a quarter inch in most areas.

Winds will shift to the northwest Wednesday morning behind the cold front and clouds will break up late in the day. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s.

With mostly clear skies, it will be cooler Wednesday night with lows in the low to mid 40s inland to lower 50s at the coast.

After a mostly sunny, mild day Thursday another cold front will swing through Thursday evening, sending cooler air into south Texas.

Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s Friday and Saturday with nights dipping into the upper 30s and 40s. Freezing temperatures will be possible in Bee and Live Oak counties Friday night.

