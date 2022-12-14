Cooler weather pattern begins Wednesday

A cold front will move through the Coastal Bend late Tuesday night with a few light showers possible after midnight to daybreak Wednesday. Showers will be scattered so some areas will be missed by the rain. Rainfall amounts looks light, under a quarter inch.

Winds will shift to the north by Wednesday morning and still be breezy at the coast, dying down through the day. Temperatures will start off near 60, reaching near 70 in the afternoon Wednesday with early clouds then mostly sunny skies.

Cooler air, light winds and clear skies will provide us with a chilly night Wednesday with lows in the low to mid 40s inland to near 50 at the coast by Thursday morning.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to 70 degrees for Thursday and Friday. Another surge of cooler air will move in for the weekend, cooling temperatures further with highs in the lower 60s.

A coastal trough of lower pressure is forecast to develop from Saturday through Sunday which will keep our skies cloudy and temperatures cool. Light showers are expected Saturday and again Sunday night and Monday as lower pressure passes through south Texas.

Next week looks colder as another cold front moves through Tuesday and possibly an Arctic front next Thursday which would bring cold air into south Texas and possibly freezing temperatures at night by Christmas weekend.