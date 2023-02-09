Cooler tonight but beautiful Thursday

Skies are clearing as drier air is moving in behind this morning's cold front. As temperatures fall, areas of fog will develop where rain fell earlier today, primarily in the Coastal Plain.

It will be cooler Wednesday night with lows in the low to mid 40s inland to near 50 at the coast with light north winds.

Thursday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies, light northeast winds, shifting to the southeast up to 12 mph and afternoon temperatures reaching into the lower 70s inland to mid 60s at the coast.

Another cold front will swing through late Thursday night, sending cooler air into south Texas for the end of the week.

This will give us a cool, windy and dry day Friday with northerly winds at 20-28 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. Low afternoon relative humidity and gusty winds will give our western counties in Brush Country an elevated fire risk. Outdoor burning should be avoided Friday.

Friday night will be cold with lows in the low to mid 30s inland to low 40s coast. Freezing temperatures will be possible in Bee, Live Oak, northern Jim Wells and northern Duval counties Friday night.

Saturday looks bright but still on the cool side with high temperatures in the lower 60 and lighter winds shifting to the southeast later in the day. South-southeast winds will bring temperatures up starting Sunday, reaching near 70 and into the low to mid 70s early next week.

After a windy, mild day, showers will be possible Monday night ahead of a weak cold front which will move through early Tuesday morning, clearing out our skies as westerly winds increase, with dry air Tuesday afternoon. This will lead to an elevated fire danger inland and keep temperature above average.

