Cooler tonight and beautiful Thursday

High pressure to our north is sending drier air into south Texas with a northerly breeze for Wednesday night.

With drier air in place and clear skies, it will be cooler Wednesday night with lows in the mid 40 inland to lower 50s at the coast.

Thursday looks nice with increasing high clouds, highs in the low to mid 70s and northerly winds, shifting to the east up to 12 mph.

Friday will be cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60 under mostly cloudy skies and breezy northeast winds.

An area of low pressure moving across south Texas Friday night into early Saturday will increase our cloud cover and bring a few showers to the Coastal Bend Friday night which will become widely scattered Saturday, mainly early in the day. Not much rainfall is expected though, with under a quarter inch of rain.

Days will stay mild from Friday through the weekend, reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s with partly cloudy skies Sunday.

Next week will start off mild and dry for Monday but moisture will increase ahead of the next cold front which is expected to move through early Tuesday. Showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning with the front then it will be cooler and partly cloudy.

High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and drop to near 40 Tuesday night.