Cooler and windy Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front will move through early Thursday morning with a few light showers possible after midnight through early morning Thursday. Unfortunately, moisture and energy are lacking and rain will be isolated with amounts under a quarter inch.

Clouds will increase after midnight tonight with isolated to widely scattered showers developing. The best chance of rain comes from 4 AM to 7 AM Thursday with southeast winds shifting to the northeast and increasing to 20 mph in the morning.

Clouds will stick around through early afternoon Thursday and winds will be howling from the northeast at 15-28 mph. This will keep it cool with daytime temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Nights will be cool Thursday and Friday nights with lows in the upper 40s inland to the 50s and lower 60s closer to the coast.

We'll have more sunshine Friday but it will stay mild with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will shift to the east-southeast which will warm us up starting on Saturday.

The weekend looks dry with highs in the 70s Saturday to lower 80s Sunday and southeast winds at 8-15 mph. The next cold front will arrive by early mornig Monday with only isolated showers. This will cool us back into the mid 70s Monday.