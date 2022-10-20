Cool again tonight but warming trend begins Thursday

High pressure will dominate our weather for the rest of the week we'll have sunshine and slowly warming temperatures.

The humidity will still be fairly low Friday but will rise this weekend as south-southeast winds increase to 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph Sunday.

The next chance of rain moves in early next week as an upper-level wave sends a weak cold front through south Texas Tuesday. This front is weaker and will only cool temperatures slightly.

FORECAST:

Wednesday Night: Clear and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s inland, near 50 in Corpus Christi, and low 60s on the island.

Thursday: Sunny and warmer with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s with light south winds up to 12 mph.

Thursday night: Clear and cool with lows in the low to mid-50s inland to mid-60s on the island.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s inland to lower 80s inland and south-southeast winds at 8-16 mph.

Weekend: Partly cloudy, wind, warm, and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s inland to low to mid-80s island and south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Sunday. Nights will be mild with lows in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

