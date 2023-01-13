Colder tonight and mild Friday

North winds behind the cold front that moved through early Thursday are ushering in dry and cooler air through Friday night before winds shift to the southeast and we start warming this weekend.

Thursday and Friday nights will be cold with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland to upper 40s at the coast Thursday night and mid to upper 30s inland to mid 40s at the coast Friday night.

Friday's highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s with north winds at 10-18 mph, dying down late in the day.

We'll warm this weekend with highs near 70 Saturday to upper 70s to 80 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Patchy fog is possible Saturday night as winds shift to the southeast.

Winds will stay under 18 mph and shift to the southeast Saturday but will increase Sunday to 18-28 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times.

Next week will start off with warm temperatures, reaching the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. No rain is in the forecast as of now.