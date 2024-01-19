Cold and dry with an inland freeze tonight, major rain chances next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An early morning cold front brought clear, windy and dry conditions today, with a freeze Saturday morning ahead of a wet week beginning Sunday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A freeze warning for all but the immediate coast early Saturday
- Significant rainfall expected Sunday through Wednesday of next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Clear, breezy and cold
Temperature:
Low 30s with wind chills in the lower 20s
Winds:
North northeast 13 to 23 mph
Tomorrow:
Increasing clouds but breeze and cold
Temperature:
Upper 40s
Winds:
North northeast 12 to 21 mph
Sunday:
Cloudy, windy and cool with rain showers likely
Temperature:
Lower 60s
Winds:
East northeast 13 to 25 mph
A soggy week ahead is expected, with between 1 and 3 inches of rain Sunday through midweek.