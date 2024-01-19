Watch Now
Cold and dry with an inland freeze tonight, major rain chances next week

Posted at 3:29 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 16:29:36-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An early morning cold front brought clear, windy and dry conditions today, with a freeze Saturday morning ahead of a wet week beginning Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • A freeze warning for all but the immediate coast early Saturday
  • Significant rainfall expected Sunday through Wednesday of next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Clear, breezy and cold
Temperature:
Low 30s with wind chills in the lower 20s
Winds:
North northeast 13 to 23 mph

Tomorrow:
Increasing clouds but breeze and cold
Temperature:
Upper 40s
Winds:
North northeast 12 to 21 mph

Sunday:
Cloudy, windy and cool with rain showers likely
Temperature:
Lower 60s
Winds:
East northeast 13 to 25 mph

A soggy week ahead is expected, with between 1 and 3 inches of rain Sunday through midweek.

