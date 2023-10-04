Cloudy skies and stray to isolated showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

We made it to the halfway mark of the work week. Cloudy skies are in store for us here in the Coastal Bend. Similar to yesterday, we'll see some pockets of sunshine during the day, and our temperatures will be in the low 90s.

We could see a couple of showers and maybe a pop-up thunderstorm during parts of the afternoon. We are under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, so when those showers do appear, heavy downpours are possible.

Tomorrow looks to be our big rain event when a plume of deep moisture moves through the Coastal Bend.

Have a great day!