Cloudy, chilly weather continues, colder this weekend

Sweater weather continuesand it will get even colder by the weekend as another cold front moves through Friday evening. You'll need to anchor any outdoor Christmas decorations by the weekend as strong northeast winds will develop Friday into Saturday.

Wednesday night looks cloudy, breezy and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s inland, mid 40s around Corpus Christi to near 50 on the island.

There is a stray shower chance Thursday mainly along the coast and it will stay cloudy, breezy and very cool with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s inland to near 60 on the island with northeast winds of 12-20 mph.

Another cold front will move through Friday evening, sending another surge of cold air in for the weekend. Light showers are possible from Friday evening, becoming likely Saturday as a trough of lower pressure moves across south Texas. Showers will end by early Sunday but the clouds will stick around and it will remain chilly.

Due to the clouds, rain and colder air moving in, Saturday will be cold with temperatures in the 40s through the afternoon, only touching near 50 for highs. Also, it will be windy with northeast winds at 18-28 mph, gusting up to 30 inland but as high as 45 mph at the coast.

It will stay cool through Monday with clouds and isolated showers, keeping afternoon temperatures in the 50s. We will slowly warm up as our winds shift to the southeast starting Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s, climbing to the lower 70s by Wednesday. It looks like another cold front will move through Thanksgiving morning, dropping temperatures slightly for the end of the week.