Cloudy, chilly weather continues

You'll need the winter clothes this week but can put the sunglasses away as clouds will be persistent.

Clouds will stick around all day Wednesday and will keep daytime temperatures in the 50s with northerly winds at 12-20 mph, highest at the coast.

Surface winds will stay out of the north-northeast the rest of the work week, keeping us in a cooler air flow. Upper level winds will come in from the west-southwest, sending upper level disturbances through south Texas. This pattern will keep low clouds around with mostly cloudy skies and daytime temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s Thursday and Friday with nights in the 40s.

Another cold front will move through Friday evening, sending another surge of chilly air in for the weekend. Light showers are possible from Friday evening through Saturday as a trough of lower pressure moves across south Texas.

After cool weekend weather, temperatures will slowly warm early next week as our winds shift to the southeast. It looks like another weaker cold front will move through by early morning Thanksgiving, keeping temperatures mild for the holiday.