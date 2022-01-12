Cloudy and cool Wednesday then warming for late-week

An upper level wave will move through south Texas Wednesday which will increase our clouds Tuesday night and give us a stray shower chance through midday Wednesday although most areas will stay dry. As this wave moves out, clouds will decrease late Wednesday afternoon and we'll see more sunshine Thursday and Friday with warming temperatures.

As winds come around to the south Thursday night, increasing low level moisture will give us a better chance of fog formation for early Friday.

The next cold front is expected to move through late Friday night and northerly winds will increase through early Saturday, ushering in cooler air for the weekend. Only a stray shower is expected with the front which looks mainly dry.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 40s inland to low 50s at the coast with light northerly winds.

Wednesday: Cloudy early then decreasing clouds later in the day with afternoon temperatures staying in the mid to upper 60s and north winds at 6-12 mph. There is a stray shower chance until midday.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and cool with lows in the low to mid 40s inland to near 50 at the coast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s and light north winds shifting to the southeast late in the day.

Friday: Patchy fog early then mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s and increasing south winds up to 20 mph.

Saturday: Windy and cooler with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and north winds at 18-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph at times.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly with lows in the upper 30s inland to mid 40s coast.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures near 60 and north to northeast winds at 6-12 mph.

