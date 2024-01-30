Watch Now
Cloudy and cool night ahead

More clouds will build this evening along with a chance for some patchy fog to develop overnight
Julia WX 1-30-24
Sunset on the Nueces River by Connie Beeson Black
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 18:28:31-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! After another gorgeous day in the Coastal Bend, temperatures will once again drop as we head into the evening hours.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Another night with cool temperatures in the 40s
  • Small chance for patchy fog overnight that could carry over early tomorrow morning
  • Showers still possible to begin the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies.
Temperature: Low 47ºF
Winds: SE at 5 to 10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies with fewer pockets of sunshine.
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny skies.
Temperature: High 77ºF
Winds: SE at 5 - 15 mph

Have a good night!

