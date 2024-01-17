Cloudy and cold again today; warmer Thursday before turning colder late week; heavy rain possible next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Arctic cold is abating, but after a mild Thursday another cold front chills us Friday and Saturday. Be ready for heavy rainfall next week, however.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Not as cold tonight and warmer on Thursday
- A Friday daybreak cold front will plunge temperatures and bring strong winds
- Strong thunderstorms with heavy rainfall expected Monday through Wednesday of next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and cool with light winds.
Temperature:
Low in the middle 40s
Winds:
Light and variable
Tomorrow:
Mostly sunny, breezy and milder
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
South southwest 10 to 21 mph
Friday:
Mostly sunny but windy and much colder
Temperature:
High in the middle 50s
Winds:
North northeast 17 to 33 mph
A light freeze is possible Saturday morning; otherwise, no additional freezing temperatures through next week.