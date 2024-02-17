Cloudy and areas of light rain through tonight; windy and harshly colder Saturday

Cloudy and cool with periods of light rain through tonight, but a strong cold front brings wind chills in the 30s Saturday. After a cool and clear Sunday, much warmer and dry conditions are expected next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Damp and cool conditions expected through tonight
- Turning windy and much colder early Saturday, with temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees
- Wind chill values will remain in the 30s from early Saturday through midday Sunday
- Small Craft Advisory in effect through Sunday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy with periods of light rain, turning windy and colder after midnight
Temperature:
Lows in the upper 40s
Winds:
North 16 to 25 mph
Saturday:
Cloudy, windy and very cold with periods of light rain, mainly in the morning
Temperature:
High in the lower 50s but wind chills in the 30s
Winds:
North 20 to 33 mph
Sunday:
Sunny but cool
Temperature:
High in the upper 50s
Winds:
Northeast 6 to 9 mph
Expect a harsh return to winter for the coming weekend, but more spring-like conditions for the coming work week.