Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy and areas of light rain through tonight; windy and harshly colder Saturday

Bill Alexander Wx KRIS6@4 pm 02/16/24
Cloudy Skies, Above Normal Temperatures, through Midweek
Posted at 6:00 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 19:00:08-05

Cloudy and cool with periods of light rain through tonight, but a strong cold front brings wind chills in the 30s Saturday. After a cool and clear Sunday, much warmer and dry conditions are expected next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Damp and cool conditions expected through tonight
  • Turning windy and much colder early Saturday, with temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees
  • Wind chill values will remain in the 30s from early Saturday through midday Sunday
  • Small Craft Advisory in effect through Sunday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy with periods of light rain, turning windy and colder after midnight
Temperature:
Lows in the upper 40s
Winds:
North 16 to 25 mph

Saturday:
Cloudy, windy and very cold with periods of light rain, mainly in the morning
Temperature:
High in the lower 50s but wind chills in the 30s
Winds:
North 20 to 33 mph

Sunday:
Sunny but cool
Temperature:
High in the upper 50s
Winds:
Northeast 6 to 9 mph

Expect a harsh return to winter for the coming weekend, but more spring-like conditions for the coming work week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019