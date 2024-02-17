Cloudy and areas of light rain through tonight; windy and harshly colder Saturday

Cloudy and cool with periods of light rain through tonight, but a strong cold front brings wind chills in the 30s Saturday. After a cool and clear Sunday, much warmer and dry conditions are expected next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Damp and cool conditions expected through tonight

Turning windy and much colder early Saturday, with temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees

Wind chill values will remain in the 30s from early Saturday through midday Sunday

Small Craft Advisory in effect through Sunday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy with periods of light rain, turning windy and colder after midnight

Temperature:

Lows in the upper 40s

Winds:

North 16 to 25 mph

Saturday:

Cloudy, windy and very cold with periods of light rain, mainly in the morning

Temperature:

High in the lower 50s but wind chills in the 30s

Winds:

North 20 to 33 mph

Sunday:

Sunny but cool

Temperature:

High in the upper 50s

Winds:

Northeast 6 to 9 mph

Expect a harsh return to winter for the coming weekend, but more spring-like conditions for the coming work week.