Clouds return with rain Thursday night

A cool weather pattern continues as we head toward the weekend with only a brief warm-up starting Saturday through next Tuesday. Upper level waves will continue to move through, giving us several rain chances in the next seven days.

Tonight will stay mostly cloudy and seasonably cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s inland to mid 50 coast.

Thursday looks mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and a cool northeast breeze up to 15 mph. Showers will develop late in the day and become scattered overnight into Friday morning with up to a half inch of rainfall.

The next cold front will move through early Friday morning and rain will end as drier air moves in. We'll cool into the 50s for highs Friday and it will be windy with northerly winds at 15-25 mph.

Skies will clear out and it will be cold Friday night with lows in the 30s. Freezing temperatures are expected in our northern inland counties Friday night.

We'll start warming this weekend, reaching into the lower 60s Saturday and near 70 Sunday as winds shift to the southeast and under mostly sunny skies.

Showers are expected to develop late Sunday night into Monday as another upper level wave moves through.