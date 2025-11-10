Clear skies and cool temperatures for our Monday across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dry and cool air remains in place with daytime highs only in the low to mid 60s
- Gusty winds continue into the early afternoon before they decrease going into the evening
- Fire danger is moderate to high through the middle of this week when we start to see more moisture work in
Starting tomorrow we'll see temperatures start to warm back up into the 70s before the 80s return by Wednesday and through the rest of the week. Overnight lows follow the same pattern going from the 40s tonight to the 60s for the rest of the seven day forecast. Currently fire danger is high and extreme for today, then moderate and high tomorrow and into Wednesday. Rain wise our best chances are currently lying with the weekend but overall the chances look scattered for right now.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Clear, Cool, and Breezy
Temperature: 66F
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold
Temperature: 42F
Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild
Temperature: 76F
Winds: NE 10-20 mph
Have a great Monday and start of your week Coastal Bend!