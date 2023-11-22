Chilly with increasing clouds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

As we get everything prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday, the forecast is looking pretty good. Today definitely feels like Fall with chilly temps in the 40s and lower 50s along the coast. A mix of sun and clouds to favor clouds again this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s before lunchtime with increasing clouds keeping afternoon highs parked there. North winds will be lighter, around 10 mph helping to keep conditions feeling cool.

Overnight showers will move into the Coastal Bend, lingering into the morning hours of our Thanksgiving. Don't fret! The upper-level low pressure that is causing this rain will be out of our hair by Thursday afternoon, so your Turkey Day dinner will be dry. Expect clearing skies and highs in the lower 60s. Better rain chances return this weekend.

Have a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving holiday!!