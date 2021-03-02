Chilly tonight but pleasant days ahead

Drier air is moving in with northerly winds as surface high pressure builds to our north. Winds will shift to the southeast late Wednesday and moisture will increase, leading to night time fog and low clouds and milder days through Friday. The next cold front moves in Friday and will cool us down a bit Saturday.

Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows near 40 well inland and at 43 by morning in Corpus Christi to 50 at the beaches. Winds will stay under 10 mph from the north.

After a chilly start, we'll warm to near 70 Wednesday afternoon with east to southeast winds up to 15 mph under mostly sunny skies.

Some fog is possible by early Thursday morning with a partly cloudy afternoon with southeast winds increasing to 12-22 mph. Highs will reach the lower 70s Thursday.

Friday looks warmer with temperatures reaching the upper 70s as winds shift to the north. A cold front will move through with only a stray shower chance. Cooler air will move in Friday night with lows near 50 by Saturday morning.

It will feel cooler Saturday with north winds at 12-22 mph, decreasing through the afternoon and mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

We'll have a cool morning Sunday and mild, windy afternoon with southeast winds at 15-25 mph and high temperatures near 70.