Bright, mild days as we head into the weekend

Surface high pressure will continue to dominate our weather through the weekend, keeping us in a dry, sunny weather pattern. North winds will bring temperatures down slightly Friday and Saturday but will shift to the southeast Sunday with a warming trend from Sunday into early next week.

Tonight will be clear and cool with north winds at 6-12 mph and lows in the mid to upper 40s inland to the low 50s at the coast.

Friday and Saturday will start off with cool mornings with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s and days will be sunny, reaching the lower 70s in the afternoons. Beaches will be a bit cool but bright with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We'll have a few more clouds Sunday as humidity starts to climb with highs in the low to mid 70s and southeast winds at 15-25 mph

The work week will start off windy and warmer with more humidity under partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s Monday and Tuesday. As another cold front approaches, a few showers will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday but rainfall amounts look low.

