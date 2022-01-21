Bitterly cold wind chills and light wintry mix Thursday night into early Friday

A Winter Storm Warning and Freeze Warning are in effect from 9 PM Thursday until Noon Friday for all of the Coastal Bend (except for the island) due to bitterly cold wind chills and minor ice accumulation.

There will be periods of a cold, light rain as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s Thursday night. With a warm layer of air overriding the shallow dome of cold air at the surface, the type of precipitation will be changeable across south Texas with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow possible which could lead to some slick roads.

The beaches will see mainly a cold rain while Corpus Christi and inland areas could see some freezing rain and sleet by early Friday morning with a brief period of snow possible farther west in Brush Country.

Temperatures will drop to freezing briefly in Corpus Christi so ice is less likely but since bridges and overpasses cool faster due to airflow underneath, there could be a glaze of ice in spots on bridges, overpasses and flyovers in the Corpus Christi area by early Friday morning.

Inland areas will drop to freezing sooner so there is a better chance of a wintry mix with freezing rain and sleet at times. Those traveling Thursday night through early Friday will need to use caution on roads.

Rainfall amounts of a quarter to half inch are expected before we dry out starting Friday morning through the afternoon. It will be chilly and mostly cloudy Friday with temperatures only reaching into the low to mid 40s. Wind chills will be in the 20s early then will climb into 30s as wind diminish in the afternoon.

The weekend looks mainly dry and cool with highs in the 50s. The next upper wave brings another chance of light rain from late Sunday into Monday morning with scattered showers. Temperatures will reach into the lower 60s Monday.

Tuesday will actually feel much better as we climb into the upper 60s with sunshine.