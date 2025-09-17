Atlantic’s quiet streak ends with Tropical Storm Gabrielle, hurricane possible

A tropical storm has formed in the open Atlantic Ocean, ending a three-week streak of no tropical activity in the basin.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle was located 1,085 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands, moving west at 22 mph as of late Wednesday morning. The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It formed into a tropical storm hours after becoming a tropical depression early Wednesday.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s official forecast, the tropical storm should become a hurricane by this weekend.

The current forecast takes the storm north of the Caribbean islands and in the general direction of Bermuda. It is unclear whether Gabrielle could become a threat to the U.S. coastline.

"Little strengthening is anticipated over the next 48 hours as Gabrielle faces an unfavorable shear environment from an upper-level trough and a possible center re-formation, and the forecast intensity remains nearly steady through Friday. By this weekend, a more conducive environment is anticipated, which should allow for gradual intensification," the National Hurricane Center said.

RELATED STORY | Peak hurricane season has been quiet — here’s why that may change

The last three weeks have marked an unusually quiet stretch for late August and early September. Hurricane season typically peaks Sept. 10.

Sea-surface temperatures have remained warmer than average, but ocean warmth is far from the only factor that fuels hurricanes. An average Atlantic season produces 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

So far this year, there has been only one hurricane in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Chantal is the only named storm to directly impact the U.S., making landfall in late June as a weak tropical storm in South Carolina.

Forecasters expect the Atlantic basin to become more favorable for hurricane development in the coming weeks as wind shear is expected to subside.