As Texas flooding continues, tornado outbreak could sweep Central US

Flooding continues to plague parts of Texas as more heavy rain is expected to fall in the Houston region on Sunday.

Numerous flood warnings were in place in and around Houston as creeks and rivers overflowed into communities. The San Jacinto River was among the overflowing rivers. The Houston-area river was expected to crest at 19.7 feet this weekend, making it the sixth-highest crest the river has ever had.

The Trinity River in Liberty, Texas, was expected to reach 32 feet for just the second time on record.

The National Weather Service warned that 5-8 inches of rain could fall in the region on Sunday.

As waters rise in some regions on Sunday, some are starting to recede. Near College Station, the Navasota River hit 25.6 feet on Friday, marking the highest the river has been on record.

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 59 counties at risk for flooding.

Parts of South Texas are under a slight risk (level two out of five) for severe weather on Sunday. The primary risk is large hail, but damaging winds and tornadoes are also possible.

On Monday, the severe weather risk shifts north, where parts of Oklahoma are under a moderate risk (level four of out of five) for severe weather. Forecasters warn long-track tornadoes are possible in the Central U.S. on Monday as conditions are favorable for their development.