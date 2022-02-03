Arctic blast of air arrives early Thursday

A blast of Arctic air will be here by Thursday morning, putting the Coastal Bend in cold, windy weather for a couple days. Ahead of it, showers will develop Wednesday night through early Thursday. All of the Coastal Bend will see freezing temperatures Thursday night so you'll want to plan on protecting your plants, pipes, pets and of course yourself late this week. Also, we have a chance of light sleet and freezing rain Thursday night into early Friday with a glaze of ice possible. Strong winds will produce bitterly cold wind chills by Friday morning.

Showers will become numerous Wednesday night with a tenth to half inch of rain expected. Winds will shift to the north and increase to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Thursday as temperatures fall through the 40s under cloudy skies.

It will be windy and cold as temperatures fall into the 30s by Thursday evening with wind chill readings in the 20s.

Overnight Thursday, temperatures will dip into the 20s inland to near 30 at the coast and a freeze is likely through early Friday morning. The duration of freezing temperatures will range anywhere from 3-6 hours at the coast to 9-15 hours inland.

There is a low chance of a light wintry mix Thursday night into early Friday morning as a narrow band of moisture moves in over the cold air. With temperatures below freezing, a glaze of ice will be possible on sidewalks and roads and caution should be used while driving.

The cold temperatures and howling winds will produce wind chills in the teens and 20s early Friday as northerly winds continue at 18-25 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 30s much of the day Friday under mostly cloudy skies.

Another cold night is on tap Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures fall into the 20s to lower 30s for another hard freeze.

Saturday will still be cold with highs in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies and northerly breeze. Sunday's temperatures go up into the 50s for another cool day.