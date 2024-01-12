Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Arctic blast arriving this weekend

Julia WX 1-12-24
Cold cloudy day in Corpus Christi - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Minerva Lupe Suarez
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 18:49:44-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • High pressure will provide sunny and comfortable conditions for your Saturday
  • Winds will calm down tomorrow coming from South before they increase again ahead of the arctic blast
  • Our next cold front that will bring in the cold arctic air is set to arrive late Saturday through early Sunday morning
Arctic Blast.png

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Temperature: Low near 45

Winds: E at 5-10 MPH. Gusts as high as 21 MPH

Tomorrow:
Temperature: High near 70

Winds: ESE at 10-15 MPH

Sunday:
Temperature: 51

Winds: N 15-25 MPH

Have a good night!

RELATED STORIES:
Tips to protect your home's pipes during cold weather
How to protect your pets and plants from the incoming Arctic blast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019