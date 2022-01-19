Arctic air arrives Thursday with a wintry mix possible

Get ready for a big change as we go from the warm 80s Wednesday to the chilly 40s Thursday and down to near freezing Thursday night. Also, the strong northerly winds will produce wind chills in the lower 20s by early Friday morning so we'll need to bundle up.

An Arctic cold front will move through Wednesday night, close to midnight. A few rain showers are possible with the front but our best chance of rain will come Thursday afternoon through Friday morning as an upper level wave moves across south Texas.

There will be periods of a cold, light rain as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s Thursday night. With a warm layer of air overriding the shallow dome of cold air at the surface, the type of precipitation will be changeable across south Texas.

The beaches and areas around the bays will see mainly a cold rain while Corpus Christi and inland areas could see some freezing rain and sleet by early Friday morning with a brief period of snow possible farther west in Brush Country.

Temperatures will drop to freezing briefly in Corpus Christi so ice is less likely but since bridges and overpasses cool faster due to airflow underneath, there could be a glaze of ice in spots on bridges, overpasses and flyovers in the Corpus Christi area by early Friday morning.

Inland areas will drop to freezing sooner so there is a better chance of a wintry mix with freezing rain and sleet at times. Those traveling inland Thursday night through early Friday will need to use caution on roads.

Rainfall amounts of a quarter to half inch are expected but coastal areas could see amounts as high as an inch before we dry out Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks mainly dry but cool before the next upper wave brings another chance of light rain from late Sunday into Monday morning.