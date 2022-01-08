A few showers through early Saturday then warming up again

The week ended on a chilly note but warmer air will move back in for the weekend. A wave of low pressure off the coast of south Texas will lift north Friday night, sending warmer, moist air up the coast.

Spotty showers and thundershowers will move across the Coastal Bend Friday night then north up the coast Saturday. Rainfall amounts will be fairly light, mostly under a quarter inch but up to a half inch is possible with thundershowers.

Temperatures will slowly rise late Friday night as winds shift to the southwest and the southerly breeze will increase Saturday afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid to 70s under partly cloudy skies. There is an isolated t-shower chance but most areas will stay dry Saturday. Saturday night will be mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday looks like the warmest day of the weekend as we top out in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. A cold front will move through in the afternoon, shifting winds to the north and increasing overnight. Isolated showers are possible into early evening but not much rain is expected.

It will be breezy and cool Monday with high temperatures only reaching near 60 and north winds at 15-20 mph and partly sunny skies.

We'll slowly warm up again next week, reaching the upper 70s by Friday. Isolated showers are possible Thursday and Friday as moisture returns before the next cold front moves through.