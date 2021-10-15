A few showers Friday evening then windy and cooler

A fairly strong cold front will move through Friday evening bringing a few showers and t-storms, then lots of wind and cooler air. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 PM Friday through 10 AM Saturday along the coast for north winds at 20-30 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph.

Spotty showers and t-storms are expected ahead of the cold front Friday evening but rainfall will be hit and miss with amounts less than a half inch. Rainfall is not expected to be widespread and many of the high school football games should be dry Friday evening. Winds will shift to the north and increase Friday night.

Cooler air will move in, bringing temperatures down to near 60 by Saturday morning inland to the mid to upper 60s at the coast.

Saturday looks windy with low humidity and mild with passing clouds. Temperatures will stay in the 70s during the day with northerly winds diminishing by evening to under 15 mph. Saturday night will be chilly with lows dropping to near 50 well inland, mid to upper 50s in Corpus Christi to the lower 60s coast.

After a cool morning, Sunday afternoon will be pleasant with a few clouds moving through and high temperatures in the 70s to near 80 and not as windy. Northeast winds will stay under 15 mph.

Temperatures will gradually warm up next week, back into the upper 80s by Thursday before the next cold front moves through late in the day.

