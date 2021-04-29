Watch

Actions

U.S. Navy's Blue Angels arrive in Corpus Christi

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Salazar.
U.S. Navy's Blue Angels will be coming back to Corpus Christi during the Wings Over South Texas Air Show on May 1-2, 2021.
U.S. Navy's Blue Angels
Posted at 9:47 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 12:27:03-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blue Angels arrived in Corpus Christi today in preparation for their appearances at Buc Days.

You can watch that arrival by the U.S. Navy's Flight Demonstration Squadron right here when they arrive.

The Blue Angels made a flyover on their way to Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.

As part of Buc Days, the Blue Angels will be featured during The Wings Over South Texas Air Show that is a part of Buc Days.

The Blue Angels will fly over the bayfront on Saturday and Sunday.

The air show will start at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.