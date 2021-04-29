U.S. Navy's Blue Angels arrive in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blue Angels arrived in Corpus Christi today in preparation for their appearances at Buc Days.



You can watch that arrival by the U.S. Navy's Flight Demonstration Squadron right here when they arrive.

The Blue Angels made a flyover on their way to Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.

As part of Buc Days, the Blue Angels will be featured during The Wings Over South Texas Air Show that is a part of Buc Days.

The Blue Angels will fly over the bayfront on Saturday and Sunday.

The air show will start at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.